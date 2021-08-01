NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NantHealth by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 108,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NantHealth by 87.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 121,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NantHealth by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,105 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NantHealth by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $2.00 on Friday. NantHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.56.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NantHealth Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

