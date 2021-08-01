Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $155,229.97 and $7,419.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,432,122 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

