National Bank Financial Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$66.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.11.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU stock opened at C$64.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.85. The firm has a market cap of C$15.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.