National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Element Fleet Management in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million.

EFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$19.00 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.39.

TSE EFN opened at C$14.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.35 and a 52 week high of C$15.28.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$96,489.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

