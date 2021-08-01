National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $42.12, but opened at $43.50. National Instruments shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 1,064 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.70 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.61%. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.