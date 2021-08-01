National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.02 million.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

