Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GASNY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Naturgy Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

