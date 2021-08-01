Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Navigator by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.54 million, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.46. Navigator has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

