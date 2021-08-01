NCC Group (LON:NCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $323.00

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 323 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 309.50 ($4.04), with a volume of 4152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($4.08).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a market cap of £971.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 299.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

