Needham & Company LLC Cuts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $55.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Impinj alerts:

PI stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.