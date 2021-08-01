Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 308.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of Neenah worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Neenah by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Neenah by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Neenah by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Neenah by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Neenah by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NP opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.55 million, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

