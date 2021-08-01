Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading Down 6.6%

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.38. Approximately 110,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 507,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$495.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.90 and a quick ratio of 28.86.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.0405246 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruben Gabriel Pindar sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,475,000. Also, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$420,000. Insiders sold a total of 459,300 shares of company stock worth $1,155,374 over the last 90 days.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

