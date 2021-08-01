Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,845,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,490,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5,883.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,493,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 1,468,741 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

