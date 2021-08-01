Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Head to Head Survey

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Net Element and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Element -5.80% -81.24% -10.41% Cars.com -4.42% 12.68% 3.98%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Net Element and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A Cars.com 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cars.com has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.21%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Net Element.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Net Element and Cars.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Element $65.71 million 0.96 -$5.94 million ($0.73) -16.64 Cars.com $547.50 million 1.51 -$817.12 million $0.84 14.38

Net Element has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com. Net Element is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Net Element has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Net Element shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cars.com beats Net Element on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc., a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools. It provides integrated payment acceptance solutions, value-added POS, and business process management services under the Unified Payments name; transactional services, mobile payment transactions, online payment transactions, and other payment technologies under the PayOnline name; and Pay-Travel, an integrated payment processing solutions to the travel industry. The company's products and services also include Aptito POS Platform, an integrated POS platform for the hospitality, retail, service, and on the go industries; Restoactive, a POS and restaurant management platform; Unified m-POS, a mobile POS application to accept payments; Zero Pay, a zero-fee payment acceptance program for small business merchants (SMB); Netevia, a multi-channel payments and merchant management platform; and Netevia Mastercard, a payment processing platform for SMB. Net Element, Inc. offers its products and services through retail and mobile merchants, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

