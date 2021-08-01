NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 2096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,595.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

