NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$0.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NTST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.95. 575,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,277. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2,595.00.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.