Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Major Shareholder Sells $538,500.00 in Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,986.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NTIP stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.25. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 39.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Network-1 Technologies worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

