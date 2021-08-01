New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $14.56 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

