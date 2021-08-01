New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $9.57 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

