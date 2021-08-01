New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.3% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $805,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $131.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

