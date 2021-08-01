New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 5,600 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 16,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $1,160,498.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 563,790 shares of company stock worth $40,883,366 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

