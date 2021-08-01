New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after acquiring an additional 348,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 797,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,769,000 after acquiring an additional 184,448 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.