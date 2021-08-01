Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.

NEXA opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.