Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPRF opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84. Nexans has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $93.80.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

