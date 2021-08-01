NEXT.coin Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,791.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.50 or 0.01343249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00358620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00144019 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001413 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002314 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

