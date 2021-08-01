NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,489,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.44.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

