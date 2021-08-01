Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Shares Up 0.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFRTF. Desjardins boosted their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.19.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

