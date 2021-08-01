NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Shares Down 5.9%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) shares were down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44.

NGK Insulators Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGKIF)

NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.

