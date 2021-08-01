Nick Brown Sells 50,787 Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider Nick Brown sold 50,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11), for a total transaction of £431,689.50 ($564,005.10).

Nick Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Nick Brown purchased 20,220 shares of GB Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95) per share, for a total transaction of £169,443.60 ($221,379.15).

LON:GBG opened at GBX 870 ($11.37) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 872.39. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.44. GB Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 661.93 ($8.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

