Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NJDCY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.17. 169,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,062. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93. Nidec has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $36.98.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Nidec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.84%. Analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

