Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.540-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 2,031,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,916. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

