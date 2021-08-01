Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $774,009.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00781145 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00039802 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

