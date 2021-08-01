Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Nintendo stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

