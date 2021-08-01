Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nintendo alerts:

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $64.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.69. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

NTDOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTDOY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.