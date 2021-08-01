Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.92

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 3731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.