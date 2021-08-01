NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Up 46.7% in July

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 468.0 days.

OTCMKTS NNGPF remained flat at $$50.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 98 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115. NN Group has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NN Group to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

