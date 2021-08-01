Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 782,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NMR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 287,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22. Nomura has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $6.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.