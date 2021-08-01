Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 782,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NMR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 287,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22. Nomura has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMR. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

