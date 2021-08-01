North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 32,155 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,155 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.92% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

