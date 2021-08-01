North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

