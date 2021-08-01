North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $924,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

