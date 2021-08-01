Northern Trust Corp Buys New Holdings in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $4.44 on Friday. CarLotz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $504.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CarLotz Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

