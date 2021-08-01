Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chembio Diagnostics were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 986.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 86,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

CEMI opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a negative return on equity of 79.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

