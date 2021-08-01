Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 42,710 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,967,000 after acquiring an additional 597,860 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Stolper Co bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 42.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.75. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

