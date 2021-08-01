Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The stock has a market cap of $218.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.01.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 37.52% and a negative return on equity of 730.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

