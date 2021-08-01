Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,806 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wrap Technologies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 116.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 187,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000.

OTCMKTS WRTC opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

