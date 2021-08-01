Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,676 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter worth $2,951,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Shares of MHH stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $200.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.