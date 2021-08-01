Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,676 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter worth $2,951,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MHH stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $200.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
