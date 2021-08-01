Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,395 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of Flexsteel Industries worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLXS opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $51.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Flexsteel Industries Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

