Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.400-$24.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.80 billion-$36.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.81 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $398.60.

NOC stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.02. 645,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,361. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

