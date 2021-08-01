NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Up 46.8% in July

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,700 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 521,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 306,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $61.99. 227,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,227. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.38. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.