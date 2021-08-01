Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 16,416,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,602,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.84.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.